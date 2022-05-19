Poll: San Diegans surveyed on how they will vote in June 7 Primary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With voting already underway in California's June 7 primary, a survey taken by San Diegans shows that incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom and incumbent U.S. Senator Alex Padilla are favored in the primary and into the general election. But who will face off against the incumbent Democrats is much more difficult to predict.

The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll interviewed 975 people from May 13, 2022, to May 15, 2022. Surveyors consisted of U.S. respondents weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and homeownership.

When asked if they are registered to vote in the state of California, 84% said yes, 15% percent said no and 2% said no.

ABC 10News/Survey USA

California will hold a primary election for various offices on June 7. Not everyone makes the time to vote in a primary 54% said they were certain to vote, 20% already voted, 11% will probably vote, 9% said 50/50 chance to vote, 4% probably will not vote, and 3% not sure.

ABC 10News/ Survey USA

When asked in the Primary for Governor of California how would they vote, 40% said Gavin Newsom (D), 18% undecided, 7% Ronald A. Anderson (R), 7% Brian Dahle (R), 5% Shawn Collins (R ) and 5% Anthony "Tony" Fanara (D).

ABC 10News, Survey USA

California voters will also vote twice for U.S. Senate. First, in the Primary for the full term in office, surveyors were asked how they would vote. 36% said they would vote for Alex Padilla (D), 24% were undecided, 9% for James P. Bradley (R ), 4%Jon Elist (R), Mark P. Meuser (R), Myron L. Hall (R), 3% for Sarah Sun Liew (R).

ABC 10News/Survey USA

For the second, surveyors said 40% would vote for Alex Padilla, 22% were undecided, 11% for Mark P. Meuser (R), 8% James P. Bradley (R), 7% for Jon Elist (R) and 6% for Dan O'Dowd (D).

ABC 10News/Survey USA

Surveyors were asked which issues would likely most influence their voting heading into the election, 19% said the economy, 14% inflation, 13% abortion, 9% COVID response, 8% climate change, 7% health care, 7% not sure, 6% crime/public safety, 5% taxes, 4% housing, 4% border security, 3% education, 2% foreign affairs, and 1% other.

ABC 10News/Survey USA

The Supreme Court appears to be ready to overturn the decision, turning the issue of abortion rights back to the states. Surveyors were asked if this would make them more likely to vote for candidates who support or oppose abortion rights? 54% said candidates who support, 22% candidates who oppose, 16% said it makes no difference, and 8% are not sure.

ABC 10News, Survey USA

When asked how much confidence do they have that votes cast in the June 7 primary will be counted accurately? 46% had full confidence, 26% had some confidence, 14% had little confidence and 8% had no confidence.