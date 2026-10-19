Dozens of firearms collected at Vista gun buyback event

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 119 firearms, including 15 assault rifles, were surrendered at a gun buyback event in Vista Sunday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office held the event at the Vista Sheriff's Station, 325 S. Melrose Drive, in partnership with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Oceanside Police Department and city of Vista.

Participants received $100 gift cards for turning in handguns, rifles or shotguns, and $200 gift cards for assault weapons, according to the sheriff's office. Free firearm lock boxes and gun cable locks were also distributed.

All collected weapons will be processed to determine whether they were involved in crimes or had been reported stolen. Firearms linked to crimes will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, while owners of stolen guns will be contacted, according to the department.

The remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

Residents can surrender unwanted firearms at sheriff's stations and other law enforcement agencies at any time.

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