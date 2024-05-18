Door-to-door campaign to help family of slain Encinitas teen

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Friends of a slain Encinitas teen have launched a door-to-door campaign to help a grieving family.

"I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone more generous than him,” said Conor Sheahan.

“He was sassy, kind, soft-spoken,” said Bre Thompson.

“He was always there for you,” added Nico Collins.

For those who called 19-year-old Angel Hernandez a friend, the past week has been a wrenching blur.

“I wouldn't want this pain on my enemies,” said Thompson.

Last Saturday night, deputies say Hernandez was stabbed by his 17-year-old brother in the driveway of their Encinitas home, after some sort of argument.

Hernandez was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

His brother was arrested soon after.

“I just sit there and think about why he’s gone, and it doesn't make sense,” said Collins.

Hernandez's friends call him hard-working, a caring friend. Hernandez graduated from La Costa Canyon High last year, and was working at Home Depot full time while going to MiraCosta College, aiming for a career in law enforcement.

He also had a passion for cars.

“We'd go to every car meet we could find,” said Sheahan.

So when Hernandez's friends found out his family was struggling with funeral expenses, an idea formed.

"Because he loved cars, that was our first thought, so we just went for it,” said Thompson.

“We just wanted to help. We can’t imagine the pain they are going through,” said Sheahan.

For the past few days, friends have been going door to door in Carlsbad, offering to wash cars to raise money.

So far they've raised more than $300 dollars. Washing cars is something Hernandez also used to do to make extra money.

“It feels like he's there, but it feels weird that he's not there,” said Sheahan.

And so, they press on, trying to help in their own way, trying to honor their friend's memory.

‘He took a piece of me. It’s hard to say it out loud … We will remember him forever,” said Thompson.

A Gofundme campaign has also been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

“The community response has been amazing, including donations from complete strangers. The family is so grateful,” said Sheahan.

Hernandez’s brother was arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday. His next court appearance is on May 24.