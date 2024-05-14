Boy, 17, arrested in stabbing death of older brother in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of killing his 19-year-old brother outside of a home in Encinitas, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Officials stated 19-year-old Miguel Mozo-Hernandez and his younger brother “were involved in an altercation in the front yard” of a house in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive on the evening of May 11.

Deputies were called to the residence due to a reported stabbing, and upon arrival, they found the 19-year-old victim with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died after arrival, sheriff’s officials said.

After a search of the area, the 17-year-old sibling was found about a half-mile away near an LA Fitness gym. He was arrested in connection with the fatal incident and booked into Juvenile Hall.

The events that sparked the altercation and led to Miguel Mozo-Hernandez’s stabbing are being investigated by sheriff’s homicide detectives.