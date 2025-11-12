Don Diego VFW partners with Feeding San Diego to feed veterans on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Veterans, active-duty military members, and furloughed federal workers received much-needed food assistance on Veterans Day as the government shutdown continues to impact federal workers and delay benefits.

Feeding San Diego partnered with the Don Diego VFW Post 74-20 on Tuesday afternoon for the food distribution.

James Snelling, a Navy and Marine veteran whose SNAP benefits were delayed, was among those who received assistance. He collected eggs, pears, and bread from the distribution.

"I'm managing pretty good, but I'm not doing that good. This is a big help right here," Snelling said.

The distribution offered fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, bread, and cereal to those in need.

"It's just amazing to be able to help other people," said Angel Garcia, the commander for the VFW.

Volunteers used Veterans Day as an opportunity to give back to their community.

Greg Hill, another volunteer, emphasized the importance of showing support for those struggling.

"I just really hope that they know that there's people out there that care, that are going to help them, that they're not alone. There's people in San Diego that care about people in San Diego," Hill said.

Since the shutdown began, Feeding San Diego has distributed more than 160,000 pounds of food to military families, furloughed workers, and people waiting for their SNAP benefits. The organization has seen a 460% increase in use of its "Find Food Map," which shows where food distributions are happening.

The VFW and Feeding San Diego have maintained their partnership for years, working together to address food insecurity in the community.

The Feeding San Diego CEO, Bob Kamensky, noted the community's response to those facing hardship.

"It speaks about the community response towards people who are facing hardship. They rally to their support; that is the definition of a caring community," said Kamensky.

In honor of Veterans Day, Lockheed Martin is matching all donations to Feeding San Diego up to $25,000 through midnight, helping the organization continue food distributions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

