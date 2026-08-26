Dolly Parton's Imagination Library continues changing lives for San Diego County children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is leaving a lasting mark on children in San Diego County — and the San Diego Council on Literacy says her legacy will live on through the books her program sends every month, even after her death.

Parton created the nationwide program 30 years ago. It gives children up to the age of 5 free books in the mail every month, with the goal of setting children up for success before kindergarten.

Jose Cruz with the San Diego Council on Literacy said the program has made a direct difference in communities across the county.

"Because of Dolly Parton, we are able to get books to children in the San Diego areas of need, and not so much of an expense," Cruz said.

Parton created the program to honor her father, who never learned to read or write.

Cruz said 25% of adults who live in the Southeast San Diego area have the lowest literacy rate. He believes the Imagination Library will not only break that cycle, but leave an impact that lasts a lifetime.

"She never forgot her childhood and she never forgot the value of reading in her life and because of that so many children are benefiting," Cruz said.

San Diego resident Ashley Wilson, who reads to her daughter often, said she didn't get a chance to participate in the program but feels the impact it has had on her community.

"The literacy rates are being affected by all this technology. It's better to let them ... take the tablets out of the classroom and use a real book. And so we, we need Parton, Dolly Parton to keep the books coming," Wilson said.

Cruz said the program's reach goes beyond the numbers.

"Regardless of the numbers and we do wanna pay attention to those, this program is happening and it's changing lives and I think that's cause for celebration," Cruz said.

One of Parton's most fitting quotes captures the spirit of the program she built: "Don't judge me by the cover ... because I'm a real good book."

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