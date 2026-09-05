DOJ threatens to pull federal funding from states that don't share info of undocumented immigrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Department of Justice is threatening to pull millions in federal funding from states that do not provide information on undocumented immigrants to immigration authorities, a move that could impact more than 125,000 San Diegans.

The threat comes in a new 19-page legal opinion that says states must comply or risk losing federal funds tied to two major assistance programs: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which serves low-income families, and Supplemental Security Income, which provides money to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

"There are about 125,000 people in San Diego County who receive either SSI benefits or TANF benefits," Andrea Guerrero, executive director for Alliance San Diego, said.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for these types of benefits, meaning the decision would impact people who have previously qualified and been approved to receive assistance.

Guerrero was critical of the move.

"The Trump administration's attempt to exploit needy families in order to advance its cruel and inhumane agenda is deeply disappointing," Guerrero said.

The DOJ says it is reinterpreting a Clinton-era opinion from 1998 that only required the agencies overseeing the assistance programs to share information with immigration authorities. Under the new interpretation, the entire state would be required to share that information.

The opinion states it would only apply to future funding.

Guerrero expressed confidence in the state's ability to fight back.

"We trust in the California State Attorney General Rob Bonta to defend and win against the Trump administration," Guerrero said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for State Attorney General Rob Bonta said: "The Trump Administration is continuing to try to coerce states into its hateful agenda, this time by attempting to rewrite decades-old law. We're evaluating the OLC opinion and have nothing further to share at this time."

The opinion is expected to be challenged legally.

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