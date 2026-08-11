Dog rescued from Spring Valley storm drain after nearly a month missing

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A missing dog was hoisted out of a storm drain in Spring Valley Monday, ending an exhaustive search and leading to an emotional reunion with her owners.

Teddy, a 7-year-old maltipoo, is back home after nearly a month missing. Her barks led neighbors in the 600 block of Felicita Avenue to call County Animal Services officers to a storm drain around noon Monday. Officers opened a manhole cover, shined a light and found Teddy looking up at them.

County Animal Services Officer Britney Myers was part of the 3-person team that made the rescue.

"We have little straps on the back of our vests. My lieutenant hung onto me, so I could drop down into the hole," Myers said.

Myers coaxed Teddy with treats before lifting her out.

"It reminds me this is why I do this. It was amazing," Myers said.

Shortly after, Teddy's owners, Daniela Chavez’s mother and then Chavez, were reunited with the dog.

"Teddy! Thank you so much. You have no idea what you've done," Chavez's mother is heard saying as she hugged Teddy.

Chavez described the moment she held her dog.

"Just bawled my eyes out like crazy," Chavez said, adding that Teddy was looking skinny and had injuries on her paws, but was being treated with ointment and wearing socks.

“She started wagging her tail today,” said Chavez.

Teddy disappeared on July 23 after a side gate was left unlocked while it was being repaired. The family hung posters all over the area as part of an exhaustive search.

"Felt like I had lost my best friend," Chavez said.

Chavez says she had just begun to lose hope when Teddy was found just blocks from home. It is unclear how long she had been stuck in the storm drain. While there may have been food and water sources down there, it is likely any barking would have drawn the attention of neighbors soon after she fell in.

"I'm hoping he wasn't in there the whole time," Chavez said. "I'm so proud of her. She is the bravest girl I've met. Just proud of her and glad she's home… and just so grateful they rescued her.”

