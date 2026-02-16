Dog killed, man in ICU after hit and run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday at 10:10 p.m., the San Diego Police Department dispatch center got a call regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run close to Roswell Street and Hilltop Drive.

San Diego Fire Rescue arrived first and treated the victim, a 22-year-old male. SDPD reports that both of his shins are fractured, his left ankle is dislocated and he sustained a fracture to his lower spine.

While SDPD says that the injuries are non life-threatening, the victim's family says that the injuries are serious and the victim is in the ICU. The victim's dog was killed in the crash while he was walking it.

San Diego Police says the man was crossing the street within the crosswalk near 5300 Roswell Street when a driver failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the victim.

SDPD says that while the investigation remains ongoing, they don't know if DUI was a factor and they don't have a vehicle description or a suspect. The SDPD Traffic Division will be managing the investigation due to the major injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDPD non-emergency at 619-531-2000 or Crime stoppers.