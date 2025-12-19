Dog given rat poison with metal hooks in Sorrento Valley backyard

A Sorrento Valley family’s beloved dog, Bruno, was poisoned right in his backyard.

“It was pretty small, like maybe the size of the palm of your hand,” described Sabrina Bazzo, Bruno’s owner. “It had string wrapped around it, which I found was also bad for dogs.”

It didn't seem suspicious at first.

But what Bruno was chewing on, wasn’t a toy.

“I kind of pulled open the meat, and there was this blue, like, some kind of chemical in it,” said Bazzo. “And then I saw these metal-like pieces, metal hooks, and that's like when I just freaked out.”

The veterinarian said it was most likely rat poison, and had to make Bruno throw it up along with the metal hooks.

Bazzo thinks someone threw the poisoned meat over her fence, but with multiple homes behind her, she hasn’t been able to narrow down who it was.

“For the most part, we have good relations with our neighbors,” said Bazzo. “But the more I think about it, like, I don't know all of my neighbors as well as I should.”

Its not the first time she’s gotten questionable messages and warnings.

Bazzo received death threats while running for the San Diego Unified School Board during the pandemic.

And just a few months ago, she got a letter that said, “Be a good neighbor and please shut your g**damn dog up with all the barking day and night!!!”

The letter was sent while Bazzo was mourning her late husband, David, who had a brain tumor.

They got Bruno during that battle.

“When he got out of the hospital, my daughters got me Bruno, and he was like an 8-to-10-week puppy,” said Bazzo. “He used to sleep a lot on the couch in the recliner, and Bruno would be like right next to him. He's been a really a source of like comfort for our family during a very difficult time.”

Now, after losing her husband, Bazzo isn't about to lose her dog, too.

She's having security cameras installed facing her fence.

“You hate to think that you have to do those kinds of things but you know when I'm sitting out in my backyard I don't want to be nervous or scared that someone's gonna do something,” said Bazzo.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

They sent ABC 10News this statement:

"San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement (HLE) is currently investigating a recent incident of suspected animal cruelty in the Sorrento Valley area. We are working diligently to investigate all leads.

We urge anyone with concerns about animal welfare or nuisance issues to contact us directly. Intentionally harming an animal is a crime, and there are always humane and legal alternatives to address frustrations.

If you witness suspicious activity involving animals or find dangerous items in your yard, please call San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement dispatch at 619-299-7012, ext. 1. We are available 24/7 to assist the community and ensure the safety of all animals.

For more information on reporting animal cruelty or seeking assistance with animal-related concerns, please visit sdhumane.org/HLE."

