High heat coming to San Diego County Valleys next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A heat wave is coming to Southern California, with near-record temperatures expected early next week, forecasters said Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for the San Diego County valleys between 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with dangerously hot conditions up 116 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to range between 95 to 107 degrees in the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. It suggests learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Some cooling is possible later in the week, according to forecasters.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.