Divers search pond at Palomar Mountain State Park for missing Oceanside mother

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Harbor Police Department divers searched a pond at Palomar Mountain State Park for the second day Monday, as investigators look for any sign of Angelica Brophy, an Oceanside mother of two who has been missing for a week.

Brophy was reported missing to the Oceanside Police Department at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 6. The following day, the department's Investigations Division began following up on leads to locate her.

On the morning of her disappearance, Brophy dropped off her daughter at a camp in Oceanside. Surveillance cameras captured her leaving Harrah's Resort in Valley Center around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. A parking slip showed her car arriving at Palomar Mountain State Park at 4:20 p.m.

Her brother, Ramon Fabregas, said her husband reached out to him that same day after he could not reach her.

"Her husband gave me a call asking if I've heard from her," Fabregas said. "I said no."

Brophy is described as an avid hiker who had visited the park before, though she rarely hikes alone.

"According to her friends that she works with, yes, they went back in February," Fabregas said.

On July 8, detectives contacted Brophy's cell phone carrier and attempted to ping her phone. The ping was unable to provide any information because her phone was either turned off or its battery was dead.

Brophy's vehicle was found in the parking lot of Palomar Mountain State Park on July 9. Officers with California State Parks, supported by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team, launched a search that same evening.

Search and rescue operations were conducted July 9, from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; July 10, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and July 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. across more than 1,800 acres of the park.

"They had the command post out there, they had drones, you know, dogs, search dogs, and they were about 40 to 50 volunteers on the last day," Fabregas said.

Despite those efforts, search and rescue teams were unable to locate Brophy.

"They searched the whole park, no trace of her," Fabregas said.

On July 12, California State Parks dive team members searched a pond within the park. Those efforts were unsuccessful. San Diego Harbor Police Department divers returned to the pond Monday, July 13, to continue the search.

The family distributed flyers in Palomar Mountain, Temecula, Rincon, and Pauma Valley on Sunday. Family members flew and drove in from out of the area to help.

"You know, and this whole situation and we're actually thinking about more for the kids," Fabregas said. "We're a big family and you know, everyone flew down and drove down and just, it's the best time to be with the family."

The Oceanside Police Department is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oceanside Police Detective Ryan Malone at (760) 435-4537. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.