Dispute sparks hours-long SWAT standoff in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A SWAT standoff is underway in Spring Valley after one resident threatened another with a firearm before barricading themselves, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began on the 9000 block of Austin Drive at 5:25 p.m. after deputies received a 911 call from the individual. Deputies said the property is large and houses multiple residences.

A SWAT team was later called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. According to authorities, deputies are familiar with the property and are having issues maneuvering vehicles due to hilly terrain.

At this time, it's unknown what led to the dispute.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

