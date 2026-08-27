Director of County Behavioral Services out following misconduct investigation in department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The director of San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services is out, following a misconduct investigation. Nadia Privara had only been in the job for eight months.

On Tuesday, the County announced Privara was no longer serving as director of Behavioral Health Services, only saying that the move came as a result of investigations into misconduct.

“These substantiated claims do not reflect the County’s values, my values as a leader and the expectations I have for our executive team and our employees,” said County of San Diego Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton. “All inappropriate actions including racism and sexism are absolutely unacceptable and have no place at the County, and we will expect the highest standards of service to uphold public trust.”

The County added that once it was aware, executive leadership at the County wanted to take a closer look at the processes to “strengthen expectations around decision-making, accountability and leadership conduct.”

But Shelton didn’t expand on what actually happened or how Privara was involved.

A County Spokesperson pointed ABC 10News toward a series of misconduct reports referred to in its release. “None of these claims were against Privara,” the spokesperson told ABC 10News.

ABC 10News asked the County why she's no longer an employee. But, the County couldn't provide a direct answer other than it's unable to discuss personnel matters.

The County did say Health and Human Services Agency executive Jennifer Bransford-Koons will help lead the department temporarily.