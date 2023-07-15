Dietician shares tips on how to stay cool, hydrated during San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's going to be another hot weekend in San Diego!
With San Diego Pride underway, ABC 10News Reporter Aaron Dickens talks to a Registered Dietician, Kelsey Gonzalez of ThriveRd, who shared tips on what you can do to stay cool and hydrated during the festivities.
- Drink water in the morning (before coffee)
- Fill water bottle two-three times per day
- Add flavor to your water
- Eat fruit and vegetables
- Set alerts to drink water
"In San Diego, we're not used to seeing those types of temperatures. So even though it might not seem that hot to other people, people whose baseline hot temperature is 65 or 70, the 80s may seem really, really hot," Gonzalez said. "When you're dehydrated, you can feel fatigued, dizzy and have other more serious side effects as well."
Watch the full interview above that aired on July 15.
