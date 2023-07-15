Anchor Kimberly Hunt meets drag queen doppelganger during San Diego Pride weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was at Urban Mo's in the Hillcrest community Friday evening reporting on the upcoming festivities for one of the most exciting events in the city: San Diego Pride.

Urban Mo's is one of the places to be this pride weekend. This bar has live music and DJs all day and night long that'll last until Sunday night. They'll even have a Recovery Dance Monday.

A special event that is a staple of Mo's is the drag performances, and this year, it brings a very special guest: Drag Performer and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Chad Michaels.

Chad is famous for his impersonation of Cher. And apparently, he can impersonate Kimberly Hunt as well.

Watch the video above for more details.