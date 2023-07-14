Don Diego VFW plans to send a message of support with Pride Parade float

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Don Diego VFW is making history as the first post in San Diego to participate in the Pride Parade, according to the post.

Veterans Tony and Anna have been working on the Don Diego VFW’s Pride Parade float for two weeks.

Veteran to veteran, they hope that our nation's heroes feel seen.

"They've completed something that most people will never, ever do," said Tony Hernandez, a veteran of the Marine Corps.

The Post also hopes to send home the message to all generations of veterans to embrace who they are.

“Now, things have changed from Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, with same-sex marriage being allowed," he said.

For decades, servicemembers weren’t allowed to discuss their sexuality under the "Don’t Ask Don’t Tell" policy.

It was repealed in 2011.

To honor those who lived in the shadows while the policy was in effect, the Post will be adding their photos to the float.

“This is Annette Torres. She served in the Navy during 'Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,'" said Anna Pena.

Overall, the VFW hopes everyone knows they are welcome.

"To the LGBTQ community — to those veterans out there that are part of that community — you have a place to come to here at Don Diego," said Hernandez.

The Don Diego VFW plans to hand out American flags and leis during the event.

The Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m.

