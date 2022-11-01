Día de Los Muertos altars and celebrations around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Día de Los Muertos is traditionally a two-day holiday that is observed on Nov. 1 and 2. There are several altars and events happening around the county. Members of the community say this a day to reflect and remember loved ones who have passed.

“This is my first Día de Los Muertos where I celebrate my dad,” says San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas. “My dad passed away in January. So both my mom and dad are in heaven.”

It was an emotional moment for Supervisor Vargas as she placed her parent's photo on the altar outside of the county administration building. The photo of her father sits between dozens of community members who have passed.

“For the county of San Diego to really take this on, I think it’s a good opportunity for us to come together as a community,” says Vargas.

Dozens of volunteers were up early before sunrise to put up the colorful displays. This is the county’s third year for the celebration.

“We thought it was a nice way for people to come out and recognize those who had passed from Covid but now, it’s evolved and grown into a traditional Día de Los Muertos celebration,” says Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher.

San Diego Police are honoring their fallen officers. Bright orange marigold flowers and decorative skulls sit outside of police headquarters downtown.

Over in Old Town, Fiesta De Reyes is having a two-day celebration.

“We have 20,000 marigold garlands,” says Director of Operations Rya Ross. “We have custom hand-made life-size and larger Katrinas, skulls.”

Businesses in Old Town are embracing the day of the dead. Ross says it's important for the old town community to celebrate this long-standing tradition.

“Old town, in general, is the heart of Mexican San Diego and the heritage that has been in place here for generations,” says Ross.

The celebration will include face painting for kids, traditional dancing, Mariachi, and more.

The County of San Diego will have its Altars de Muertos Celebration at 6:30 pm.

If you plan to head to Old Town, organizers say gates will be open until 9 pm.