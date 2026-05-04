Destinee Pham, former foster youth, to deliver keynote address at Cal State San Marcos graduation

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Destinee Pham spent much of her childhood in foster homes in North Carolina — but next week, she will take the stage at Cal State University San Marcos as a keynote speaker at commencement, graduating with honors.

At 16, an unexpected Facebook message from her birth mother changed the course of Pham's life. Her mother asked her to move to California — but abandoned her just one week after she arrived.

"One week after meeting my mom, she dropped me off at high school, never to be seen again."

"Never picks me back up from high school. It's 3 o'clock. School's out, you know, students are getting picked up from their parents or friends, and 4 o'clock comes around, 5 o'clock, the principal's asking me, Where's your mom?"

Pham then moved in with her father, but that stability was short-lived. She called him over Thanksgiving weekend to find he had left for Texas without her.

"It's all packed up. Everything's gone."

"And I call him, I believe it's Thanksgiving weekend, fall like fall break of my school, and he says that he's in Texas."

She moved through multiple foster homes in California before finding her path to Cal State San Marcos.

Pham is part of the university's ACE Scholars Services program, which provides academic, financial and personal support to students who were previously in foster care.

ACE counselor Nyla Vivas sent a statement praising Pham's accomplishments.

"We couldn't be more proud of everything she's accomplished and now being one of the keynote speakers for commencement! We have no doubt she'll continue to succeed and make a lasting impact on others, wherever she goes after Cal State San Marcos." Vivas said.

Despite the uncertainty ahead, Pham said she is ready for whatever comes next.

"I'm nervous about what's next, but I'm very excited because when a door opens for me, I will walk through it."

Her belief in herself starts with her name.

"I truly believe in my name, Destinee, and whatever path I choose, it's all going to work out for me."

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