Deliberations continue for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s fiancé, beloved high school teacher

On Monday, a jury continued to deliberate and decide whether or not Jesse Alvarez is guilty of murder.

Alvarez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's fiancé, Mario Fierro, a beloved Cathedral Catholic high school teacher, three years ago in North Park.

The jury started deliberating Friday after hearing testimony from Alvarez last Wednesday and Thursday.

In his testimony, Alvarez claimed self-defense.



Alvarez also admitted he was obsessed with his ex-girlfriend, Amy Gembarra. He and his defense attorney, Kelly Armstrong, blamed his obsession with Gembarra on his undiagnosed autism and obsessive compulsive disorders. Armstrong said his client is "very autistic."

But despite his mental state, the prosecutors held their ground in an explosive cross-examination with Alvarez.

"I just want to be very clear. You're the one who killed Mr. Fierro, right?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes, I've testified to that," Alvarez replied.

"You put six bullets in his body, correct?" the prosecutor pressed on.

"Yes, I understand that," Alvarez replied.

When the prosecutor asked if Alvarez had shot Fierro twice in the forehead, back of head and his back, Alvarez again replied yes.

Prosecutors said the killing of Fierro was premeditated after Alvarez saw a Facebook post by Gembarra announcing her engagement to Fierro.



A crime analyst testified that before the shooting, Alvarez's Google search history included phrases like "how to commit the perfect murder" and "how to shoot someone with a 9mm Glock."

Still, Alvarez claims self-defense. Armstrong said Alvarez was camped outside of the former teacher's home but wasn't planning to shoot him. Armstrong argued that Fierro started hitting Alvarez first.

The defense also called a forensic psychologist to the stand, who evaluated Alvarez following his arrest and confirmed she diagnosed him with both Autism Spectrum Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

If convicted, Alvarez faces life in prison without a chance of parole.

Jury deliberations were still ongoing as of 1 p.m. Monday.