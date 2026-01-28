Del Mar residents get answers on months-long water leak in cul-de-sac

DEL MAR (KGTV) — A Del Mar neighborhood has been dealing with water continuously running down a cul-de-sac for several weeks, prompting residents to seek answers about when the persistent leak will be fixed.

After a neighbor reached out about the issue, ABC 10News investigated what has been causing the leak and got answers from the City of San Diego about what's being done to address it.

The water leak from a storm drain on Racetrack View Court has been spilling steadily for months, creating a continuous stream down all sides of the cul-de-sac. While the water isn't flooding any driveways or lawns, it flows about 0.2 miles down to a storm drain on Racetrack View Drive.

Marcus Reutsch, who lives directly in front of the leak, said the issue has been ongoing since November.

"More or less, I've had to answer questions from my neighbors about why I'm draining water all the time," Reutsch said.

Neighbors initially thought Reutsch was draining his pool, but it turns out the City of San Diego has been responsible for the leak. While the area appears to be in Del Mar, these water pipes actually belong to the City of San Diego.

Reutsch said he's seen City crews stop by over the months without making repairs.

"People just come by, open the hole, stand around, look at it, and then drive off again, and then a week later the same thing again," Reutsch said.

The City of San Diego told ABC 10News that the leak was caused by a specialized valve, and the parts have been ordered. The City of San Diego said it aims to complete the repairs within two weeks, though Reutsch remains skeptical.

"Well...they have not done anything yet, but hopefully this helps," Reutsch said.

The City said the leaks won't cost homeowners anything and that their bills won't be affected. In the meantime, the City said crews are set to install a temporary fix for the pipe in the next few days. Water service to customers on the street will be shut off while the fix is installed, and residents will be notified in advance via door hangers.

