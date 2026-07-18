Del Mar opens 89th summer racing season to eager crowds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fans showed up before the gates even opened Friday for the start of the 89th year of summer racing at Del Mar.

The energy was immediate, and so were the hats.

"The vibes, the people, the races, and just the energy in general," one attendee said.

Elaborate headwear is a tradition on opening day at Del Mar, and this year's hat contest theme was "Hats Off to America," featuring red, white, and blue patriotic designs.

"This is like where surf meets the turf, with a strong Bridgerton vibe," one racegoer said.

One attendee wore a hat her daughter made for her for the Kentucky Derby.

"My daughter made it for me this year for the Kentucky Derby," she said.

The patriotic theme resonated with at least one participant in the hat contest.

"When America turned 250, I thought, this is it I'm going to do a hat to celebrate this great country," she said.

For some, it was their first time at Del Mar.

"I'm loving it, so usually we'll go to Santa Anita, which is up north. Del Mar, different vibes, it's by the beach and everybody is so friendly," one first-time visitor said.

A group of friends ranging in age from 65 to 80 made clear the day belonged to them, too.

"This is glamour at any age, this is energy, we still got it!" one of them said.

Once the photos were taken and the merchandise and drinks were in hand, attention turned to the track, the horses and the bets.

"We'll have to see if we can get a payday out of it," one fan said.

Another was even more committed to the cause.

"Oh I'm going to bet, I'm going to bet every single race!" she said.

The summer racing season at Del Mar continues through Labor Day Monday, with special events planned throughout.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

