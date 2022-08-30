Deaf dog rescued after falling 100ft down into ravine

SORRENTO VALLEY (KGTV) – An eight-year-old deaf Australian Shepard is safe after falling 100 ft down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley on Monday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team responded to the 9700 block of Genesee Avenue to help with a call from the owners who said their dog Hobo had slipped into a ravine brush near their property. The owners said they had been in the process of getting a fence installed.

#SorrentoValleyDogRescue (1/4) A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 ft down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley.

San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help. pic.twitter.com/Ap9JYkmHaO — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) August 30, 2022

Emergency Response Team members from the Technical Rescue Unit used safety lines to get down the ravine. SDHU said it took five people to cut Hobo out of the brush with a saw before they could get him back up.

The rescue took about four hours.

