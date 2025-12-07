Deadly crash on 805 North near University Avenue partially reopens after pedestrian fatality

NORTH PARK (KGTV) — Some lanes have reopened following a deadly crash on the 805 North near University Avenue which shut down part of the northbound lanes earlier this morning.

Since the full closure, lanes one and two are now open and traffic seems to be flowing, but the slow lanes are still closed.

According to CHP, a pedestrian was hit on the freeway. It happened around 3 a.m. this morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued and at this point it's not clear how long the partial closure of the freeway will last, so if you're planning on taking that road, expect delays and consider taking another route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

