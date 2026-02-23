David Lloyd, first Black shipbuilder to contract with U.S. government, reflects on trailblazing

David Lloyd spent decades building Coast Guard ships, commercial fishing boats and hospital ships in San Diego — and he did it as a trailblazer.

Lloyd, now 90 years old, is recognized as the first Black shipbuilder to contract with the U.S. government. With February being Black History Month, his story is drawing renewed attention as an example of perseverance and barrier-breaking in American history.

"There's so many more things you can do to make your life more positive. That's that's the thing that I would love to tell everybody because I'm not a smart person. I'm not talented. And I've made a really success," Lloyd said.

Lloyd was born and raised in Alabama, where he worked as a gardener. His path to San Diego began when his boss asked him to drive him and his wife to Coronado. Lloyd was 19 years old at the time — and he never left.

He started as a painter in a boat yard, which eventually led him to the shipyard and a historic career as the founder of Bay City Marine Shipyard.

"I could dig a hole for 50 years if they paid me enough to dig that hole. Everybody totally depended on each other on the family, and I was raised like that," Lloyd said.

Along the way, Lloyd met notable figures including Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush at the White House.

His son, Ryan, says his father's legacy extends beyond one community.

"It's not just Black history, it's American history," Ryan said.

Lloyd himself credits hard work as the foundation of everything he has built.

"Life is good. But you can, when you see somebody that's got a good life, they're working on it," Lloyd said.

