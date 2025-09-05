CSUSM student shows signs of recovery after crash left him in coma

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A Cal State San Marcos student who was critically injured in a crash involving a suspected DUI driver is showing remarkable signs of

Around 3:30 p.m. on August 20, Ricky Cruz, 22, was on his way to pick up his brother from school near Cox Road and Mulberry Drive in San Marcos. Deputies said a minivan attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle, Cruz’s white Lexus sedan. Cruz was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

After Cruz fell into a coma, doctors delivered devastating news to his family.

"It could be weeks, months, years. He may never wake up," said Janet Carrillo-Camacho, Cruz's cousin.

Carrillo-Camacho said tests showed widespread brain damage.

"Just been really hard for all of us, seeing this happen to our Ricky,” a tearful Carrillo-Camacho said.

Cruz, a junior at Cal State San Marcos majoring in business and computer science and an avid soccer player, was fighting for his life. But a week later, something remarkable happened - his eyes opened.

A few days after that breakthrough moment, Cruz began responding to basic commands.

“He was able to follow a few simple commands, able to squeeze our hand," Carrillo-Camacho said. “It was a hopeful moment. We have hope he will improve each and every day.”

The driver who prosecutors say caused the crash, 42-year-old Manuel Leon Villanueva, pleaded not guilty to several charges including driving under the influence.

"It is really hard for us to make sense, someone's poor decision led to this," Carrillo-Camacho said.

As the criminal process plays out, loved ones sit by Cruz's bedside focused on his recovery. His long-term prognosis isn't known.

“We have to be one hopeful and optimistic, because he needs us. He needs us to be," Carrillo-Camacho said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

