CSU San Marcos Sorority Charter revoked after hazing investigation

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal State San Marcos has confirmed that one of its sororities is no longer active on campus after its national board revoked the group’s charter.

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi, which has been at CSUSM since 2015, lost its charter on September 11 following an investigation into hazing and misconduct.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the national sorority organization said: “Our headquarters made the decision to revoke the charter following a thorough review process due to activities and operations that were inconsistent with Alpha Kappa Delta Phi's core values, standards, and policies.”

The group added it has a “zero tolerance for hazing” and emphasized that the safety of its members is a top priority.

The university echoed that message in its own statement, writing: “CSUSM remains committed to a safe and inclusive fraternity and sorority community and prohibits hazing in accordance with California law and CSU policy.”

Still, with little detail released about what led to the sorority’s closure, some students say the news raises concerns about Greek life in general.

First-year student Jocelyn Diaz said she’s already hesitant about joining.

“It kind of makes it difficult to trust them,” Diaz said.

But for others, the fraternity and sorority community has been a positive experience. Senior Ana Ruiz, president of the Multicultural Greek Council, said the bonds she’s built have shaped her college career.

“The sisterhood has been amazing. They’ve opened doors for me, and I feel like I’m able to take huge steps,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz hopes the suspension doesn’t overshadow the impact other organizations are making on campus.

“We’re really into sisterhood and just helping one another. Our council is multicultural, so it’s very diverse and inclusive. There’s always an opportunity for anyone who wants to join,” she said.

While Alpha Kappa Delta Phi is no longer part of the CSUSM community, officials say they remain committed to making Greek life safe, supportive, and inclusive for students moving forward.

