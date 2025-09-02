Crowds pack San Diego International Airport for Labor Day travel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport is expected to see 75,000 people traveling through, making it the busiest travel day out of Labor Day weekend.

“Well, it's it's fine. It's kind of crowded,” said Joaquin Deleon Guerrero, who was traveling from Saipan.

It’s the hustle and bustle during the last holiday of summer.

“We came here to visit family, and we're headed back to Dallas today,” said Zahid Ahmad, who was traveling from Dallas.

But the rush of travelers doesn’t always go smoothly.

"So we dropped off her bags. We got in line for TSA pre-check, and then I got an alert on my phone saying the flight was cancelled. The incoming plane was from Dallas, and it looks like there's bad weather there. The planes that are coming in from Dallas got canceled, it’s not just our flight there’s like two three other flights too,” said Ahmad.

Other delays filled up the screens at the San Diego International Airport.

But that didn't stop the estimated 300,000 travelers from passing through Labor Day weekend.

“Well, we weren't sure, but we were there for like maybe almost 3 hours before our flight out in DC because we know that it's a holiday. It's just over the weekend, so we're assuming that there might be a lot of passengers, and we know how it is for going through TSA, you know, it takes a while,” said Deleon Guerrero.

For those on the ground and not in the skies, getting to the airport is easier now.

The brand-new on-airport roadway is open; the entrance is much closer than the old one, so be sure to look out for it immediately after the intersection of North Harbor Drive and Laurel Street.

The new roadway is expected to take 45,000 vehicles off North Harbor Drive per day.

There are no stoplights or intersections on the actual road, so there’s less traffic and nothing to slow travelers down.

