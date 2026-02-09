Crowds pack downtown San Diego Bar for 'Benito Bowl'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The best place to watch the big game on Sunday was Levi's Stadium- but Downtown, San Diego was a close second.

Tons of people came out to watch the Super Bowl.

But at the local bar and club, El Chingon, it was the Benito Bowl.

“So it's an all-day party here,” said Manager Regina Garza.

Some say the best part of Super Bowl Sunday is the big game.

Some say it’s the commercials.

But the crowd at El Chingon says it's the halftime show.

“Opened up this morning with the Bad Bunny brunch. We had a DJ. We had some specials going on, and now we've got the full on benito bowl,” said Garza. “We have, we're going all the way through the Super Bowl, especially during the Bad Bunny halftime show.”

Bad Bunny, recent winner of the Album of the Year Grammy, headlined Super Bowl LX.

Giving the local bar and club, El Chingon, a reason to celebrate.

“I think since they announced Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl, we knew that this was going to be a hit,” said Garza. “The teams have played hard all year, but for us, Bad Bunny just won the Grammy, first Latin artist to win, album of the year. So it's this huge celebration of, not just Puerto Rico, but all of Latinidad.”

The bar’s Benito bowl is bringing a major boost for business.

“So we've got our tables fully booked, we've got standing room, we've got space at the bar,” said Garza.

The staff even made a Bad Bunny-themed drink just for the occasion.

“It's our El Chingon vodka, and then it has pineapple, it has lime juice, and it also has apricot, giffard, and then some bitters in there as well, as well as the ginger beer,” said Garza.

As for the crowds, there were still some serious football fans there. But many attendees came just to see the halftime show.

“So, in terms of the football teams playing today, do you care who wins?” I asked.

“I don't even know who's playing,” laughed one attendee.