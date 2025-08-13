Criminal defense attorney faces felony charges in domestic violence case

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A criminal defense attorney who previously worked for the San Diego City Attorney's Office appeared in court Wednesday as a defendant facing multiple charges, including felony burglary and injury to a spouse or roommate.

Mark Skeels, who now works at a private law firm after years with the City Attorney's Office and District Attorney's Office, is accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's home during an argument that began over the phone, according to court documents.

A temporary domestic violence restraining order obtained by ABC 10News details several instances of alleged abuse.

The accuser in this case says Skeels showed up unexpectedly at her home, grabbed her by the neck, strangled her, and pushed her against the door. She claims he lifted her heels off the ground while yelling at her to give him her phone.

Documents show that she managed to run away and get help from a neighbor who called 911.

Skeels is also accused of kicking in a door to the woman's guest house, where he thought she was hiding. Photos included in the restraining order request appear to show bruises on the woman's back and a damaged door as evidence.

The accuser also claims Skeels took her phone and laptop during the incident and wiped them of evidence of the abuse.

In addition to the two felony charges, Skeels faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge related to the same incident in late June.

Skeels briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, but the hearing was moved to early September. The judge denied ABC 10News' request to film the proceedings.

Hearings for both the criminal case and restraining order are scheduled for September.

After Wednesday's hearing, Skeels's attorney declined to comment on the allegations in the case.

