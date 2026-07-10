Crews talks working in summer heat & keeping a careful eye on your HVAC Unit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s never easy to work in the heat.

Crews with different companies, like those from Bill Howe, are getting called out to repair and/or replace HVAC units amid this heat wave.

“Summer is definitely our busiest time for service and install,” Mackinly Men, an install manager for Bill Howe, said. “So, we're definitely getting the repair calls, we're getting the sales calls, and we're getting out there and replacing a lot of units right now.”

Men and his team were installing a new A/C unit at a home in University City on Thursday. The heavy lifting that the team has to do on the job can only be made more difficult with the summer heat we’re experiencing,

“They make sure they take care of their bodies; they hydrate properly. We require our guys to take breaks if it gets too hot, 10-minute break every 30 minutes depending on the heat,” Men said.

That heat is sure to make people power up their A/C. But what can you do to make sure your system isn’t getting burnt out while you’re burning up.

“If your system's sounding a little bit louder, for example, if you're indoor unit, if you're hearing that motor work a little bit harder,” Men said. “If you're hearing your outside unit, that compressor kick on a little bit harder, definitely might want to get it looked at.”

Men told ABC 10News that it might be tough to know right away which other parts of the unit need repair or replacement to avoid added costs down the line.

“It's hard to say exactly which items can go and which items are going to last you,” Men said. “But for the most part, you know, a brand-new item you want to expect 10 years out of it because it's going to be warrantied for 10 years, but 5 to 6 years is when you just start seeing issues with certain components.”

But there’s something you can do to help ensure your system is in tip-top shape.

“What homeowners can do just to make sure the system's still running properly, I mean, biggest thing is just changing the filter, making sure your drains are clear,” Men said. “I mean, honestly, it's just going to be making sure you take care of your filters.”

