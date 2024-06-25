Brush fire in Del Mar burns near homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A brush fire burning in Del Mar got dangerously close to homes in the area Tuesday afternoon. Video shows thick, white smoke billowing into the air.

Sky10 flew over the fire, which could be seen scoring a hillside. A helicopter was also visible using water from the ocean in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

Evacuations are currently underway on Mango Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire has so far consumed five to seven acres, the department added.

The fire at the end of Del Mar Scenic Parkway initially sparked before 11 a.m. Tuesday, and SDFD tweeted at the time that the fire was stopped and mopping up had commenced.

The fire reignited around 3 p.m., and multiple agencies responded along with SDFD. Firefighters reported that a spot fire had started outside the fire lines where they were mopping up.

Multiple agencies assisting in this effort. The Del Mar Scenic Pkwy brush fire has reignited.

Crews are working on evac plans with @SanDiegoPD @SDSheriff

Use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.