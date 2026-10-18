Crews increase containment of Henderson Fire at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - The wildfire at Camp Pendleton that prompted evacuations at the North County Marine base and forced closures of stretches of Interstate 5 has grown to 3,160 acres and destroyed one structure, but is 65% contained Sunday, authorities said.

The Henderson Fire, which was initially reported Thursday, was previously 3,132 acres, according to Cal Fire.

"Fire activity moderated overnight as wind speeds decreased slightly and relative humidity increased," Cal Fire said on the Watch Duty app. "The reported increase in acreage reflects improved mapping and a more accurate assessment of the fire's growth since yesterday (Friday)."

Overnight Saturday, firefighters constructed a handline along the southern portion of the Henderson Fire in the heavily vegetated riparian area of Las Pulgas Canyon and worked to extinguish hot spots. Dozers also built and improved control lines along the northwest side of the fire, using ridge lines and tying into existing roads.

"Today, firefighters will focus on the northern portion of the fire, extinguishing hot spots along the perimeter and within the interior. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. this evening," Cal fire said Saturday. "Offshore winds are expected to weaken, while relative humidity is forecast to remain around 20%."

The weaker winds were expected to reduce fire activity. "However, grasses and other vegetation remain extremely dry and will continue to pose a fire risk until significant, soaking rainfall occurs," the agency said.

The fire prompted the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions at one point.

"A second fire, known as the Scales Fire, ignited along Interstate 5 near the San Onofre checkpoint in the same general area as the Henderson Fire. Firefighters responded to both incidents, stopping the Scales Fire's spread at approximately 20 acres" Cal Fire said in a statement.

"The San Diego County Incident Management Team was assigned to support the Henderson Fire, providing additional leadership and coordination across command, operations, planning, logistics and finance. Firefighters will continue building containment lines, extinguishing hot spots and addressing hazards as suppression efforts continue."

The Henderson Fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Basilone and Las Pulgas roads and rapidly swept dangerously close to populated areas of the military base, according to Cal Fire. About two hours later, an incident update from the state agency identified the westward- advancing fire as a "threat to Interstate 5."

Within 90 minutes of that notification, authorities had shut down the freeway in both directions between Basilone Road and Harbor Drive. Video shot from inside a vehicle traveling on an unidentified roadway in the area and posted on a Cal Fire incident page showed heavy flames burning to within feet of the edge of the traffic lanes directly underneath utility poles.

The freeway later reopened.

A shelter for those displaced by the fire was in operation at Paige Field House at Camp Pendleton.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

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