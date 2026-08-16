Crews are working to stop water leak at North Park Water Tower

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water leak was reported at the North Park Water Tower on Sunday morning, with crews working to stop the water and prevent further damage, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said it received a call about the leak at about 9:16 a.m. Officers got additional reinforcements as they were unable to shut off the water.

Police said the city is handling the situation now and SDPD that officers have since left the scene.

City crews are working with electricians to shut off power in an effort to stop the water, according to SDPD.

The extent of the water damage and the cause of the leak were not immediately available.