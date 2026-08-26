Crash victim loses both legs after minivan hits him, truck in Santee neighborhood

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - Video shows an East County man standing behind his truck on Poplin Drive in Santee when a minivan struck him at full speed, leaving him with life-changing amputations. His quick thinking in the moments after the crash may have saved his own life.

Surveillance video captured the collision, which happened just after 10:30 a.m. Shawn Bell, 37, was helping a friend move a piece of furniture, strapping it down in the truck bed, when his friend spotted the oncoming vehicle.

"My buddy Ed, said ‘****. Watch out!' I turned around, saw this minivan coming full speed at me,’" Bell said.

Bell said he briefly lost consciousness on impact.

"I blacked out for half a second with that first initial hit. I came to as I was falling to the ground and hit the ground. I could see my legs on the ground not really attached to me anymore. I'm not going to lie. I was convinced I was dead," Bell said.

As his friend raced to help him, Bell, a former National Guard reservist, drew on his military training.

"I took off my own belt, and I gave it to my buddy Ed and said, 'you need to tourniquet my legs,'" Bell said.

A neighbor brought out a belt for his other leg. Bell was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"I was told I lost 90% of my blood. I was going to die without immediate intervention," Bell said.

Several surgeries followed. Bell's legs were both amputated — one above the knee and one below.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been arrested. She is a neighbor. Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors. The investigation is ongoing. Bell's loved ones are calling for a thorough investigation.

Now recovering from a hospital bed, Bell is still processing the magnitude of what happened.

"I'm in a state of realizing this is my life now. I've been having panic attacks. Still in the process of coming to terms with it," Bell said.

Bell, who worked as a pizza delivery driver, says he is leaning on his mother, girlfriend, and others who have rallied around him.

"I want to be able to make the best of it. It's very tough," Bell said.

Despite everything, Bell says he is focused on gratitude.

"I'm very grateful to be alive, to have more time," Bell said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Bell with medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

