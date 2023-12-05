Court documents: Suspect in sexual assault of minor listed as suspect in prior assaults

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News is learning new information about the man arrested for the sexual assault of a child in October. His arrest was announced last week by the San Diego Police Department.

Court documents obtained Monday identify Ramiro Posadas-Raga as the 20-year-old man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

San Diego Police say he pretended to be a 15-year-old boy and sexually assaulted her at her home.

The arrest warrant states Raga applied pressure to her neck by placing his hands around her throat until she could not speak and had trouble breathing, then assaulted her.

Court records also show she reported the assault to school officials on Halloween, just three days after it happened.

The suspect is also listed in two prior sexual assault reports and reportedly has a history of sexual assault and battery of female peers in high school, according to those documents.

Raga denied the allegations to detectives. However, the arrest warrant states he was on video surveillance entering the home on the day of the assault.

Raga's attorney, Jay Monico, sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding his client:

"Mr. Raga pled not guilty and denied all allegations at his arraignment on November 26, 2023. We have not received discovery in this case because it is still very early in the proceedings. His next court date is scheduled for January 10, 2024."

If convicted, Raga could face 15 years to life in prison. His next court date is in January.