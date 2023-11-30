San Diego Police: Man, 20, accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of pretending to be a 15-year-old boy and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, San Diego Police announced Thursday.

According to SDPD officials, the man identified as “Romero” and claimed to be 15 years old during his interactions with the girl.

Police said the suspect assaulted the victim in her home.

While no other details on the case were released, police said there may be other victims “who had been sexually assaulted by him either at their homes or his home.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers.