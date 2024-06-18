Court documents shed light on background of Mira Mesa stabbing suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Court records obtained by ABC 10News outline a frightening situation almost four years ago — it's a request for a domestic violence restraining order, and the people who requested it are the family members of the man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in Mira Mesa.

According to the records, in August 2020, Cole Klemke's family described a man struggling with drug issues. He was verbally abusive and refused treatment for mental health issues and substance use disorder.

These are accusations written in the request for a domestic violence restraining order. The court filing outlines several arguments with his parents and alleged abusive behavior.

In one incident, his mother wrote, "During an argument over Cole's drug use while he was high, Cole took a pen and held it up to my husband’s throat and made a threat to cut off his head. It says the police came and removed Cole from the home. My husband declined to press charges at the time. WE wanted to try and get him into a rehab program."

The court filing said Klemke had been in and out of rehab since 2018.

Fast forward to last weekend — San Diego Police arrested a 27-year-old man with the same name and date of birth of the man in the restraining order.

Police alleged Klemke attacked a pregnant woman outside of a Mira Mesa ATM and stabbed her on the neck, shoulder and chin.

"This appears to be a random attack. There was no exchange between the victim and the suspect prior to the attack or even any meaningful exchange during the attack,” SDPD Sgt. Eric Drilling said. “There was no demand made for money or anything else. It appears that the suspect just came up and stabbed the victim and flee the scene."

ABC 10News also found a player profile from 2016 to 2017 University of Nebraska baseball roster for a Cole Klemke who had the same birth date as the suspect and the man mentioned in the court documents. It also showed that Klemke also attended Torrey Pines High School.

Police believe Klemke was living in homeless encampment near Carmel Valley.

On Monday, ABC 10News spoke with Klemke's mother on the phone. She said she didn't want to do an interview, but said this was a tough time for their family as they're trying to understand what happened.

Court records showed back in 2020 he was initially told to stay away from his family.

The restraining order was dropped about a month after it was filed.