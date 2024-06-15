Suspect outstanding after stabbing woman in Mira Mesa parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for a man they say stabbed a woman multiple times in the neck in a Mira Mesa parking lot Saturday morning.

According to Watch Commander O'Brien, the 30-year-old female was in a Bank of America drive-thru ATM around 10 a.m. Saturday when a man approached her and stabbed her three times in her neck and facial area. The victim fell to the ground and began screaming for help when bystanders responded to assist the woman.

At this time, witnesses say the suspect fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her neck, left shoulder and chin.

The victim told police the suspect didn't steal any property or cash she was retrieving from the ATM. He also made no statements during the attack.

SDPD's Northeastern Division is now searching for a white male adult in his late 20's-30's with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, and multicolored floral stretch pants. The victim told authorities the man was also carrying a blanket at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.