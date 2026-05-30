Court documents reveal disturbing new details in Chula Vista murder after landlord-tenant dispute

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Court documents are revealing disturbing new details in the death of a Chula Vista woman killed over the weekend. Police say her tenant, Robert Watkins, confessed to killing her.

Family members identify the victim as 56-year-old Brenda Gillett, an Army veteran who loved to dance. Watkins was her tenant at a home in the 600 block of Via Curvada in Chula Vista, where Gillett also served as property manager.

According to court documents, around 2 a.m. Sunday, Gillett called the police from the home to report ongoing problems with Watkins. She told officers he was not allowed to have visitors and had been covering cameras, which concerned her. Officers told her they could not help with the eviction process and eventually left the home.

Court documents state that at 3 a.m., Gillett was seen on Ring cameras going to the back of the house. She never walked out.

Gillett's sister reported her missing the following afternoon. Officers responded to the Via Curvada home, where they found Gillett's vehicle but could not locate her. During the welfare check, police found evidence that someone had been badly injured and contacted detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit.

During the investigation, police found blood-stained evidence inside and outside the house. Officers also found Watkins with scratch marks on his body and blood on his shoes.

Prosecutors say Watkins was arrested and eventually confessed to killing Gillett. Court documents say he beat her with a hammer, killed her, and dismembered her body. Prosecutors say he refused to reveal the location of her remains unless he was offered a deal.

Gillett's remains were ultimately found in a suitcase at Paseo del Rey Park and in the water near the USS Midway. Court documents say cameras captured Watkins throwing bags off the pier.

Watkins was booked into San Diego County Jail on a murder charge. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday afternoon, after being delayed two days in a row.

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