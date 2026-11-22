Two people were injured following a stabbing at Santee Lakes Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Santee Lakes around 2:23 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators determined that Melvin Washington, 50, and Summer Washington, 49, repeatedly refused requests to leave a reserved area of the park that had been rented by a family for a private gathering.

Authorities say the couple began fishing in the area and disregarded requests to leave.

A physical altercation later broke out. During the incident, authorities say Melvin Washington asked Summer Washington for a knife.

Authorities say Melvin Washington then allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man in the chest. The victim's 60-year-old father attempted to intervene and suffered cuts to his inner thigh and calf.

Witnesses prevented the couple from leaving the scene until deputies arrived.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The 27-year-old man is in stable condition, while the 60-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The couple was arrested and booked into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.