County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.

"This verdict is a vindication not only for our client but for more than half a dozen individuals, some of whom were juveniles, who suffered at the hands of a reckless law enforcement officer," said co-lead plaintiff attorney Browne Greene.

The case Michail Myles vs the County of San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office comes from a September 5, 2014, incident where the plaintiff was beaten by a deputy and bit by a K-9 while handcuffed and restrained by two other deputies.

Before the trial began, U.S. District Court Judge sanctioned the county for acting in bad fate and not sharing records that showed Banks involvement in at least seven excessive force incidents since 2015.

"The citizens of San Diego County deserve better, and this jury has sent a message that it's time for the Sheriff's Department to be held accountable for its inaction and failure to police its own," said co-lead trial attorney Daniel Balaban.

“After eight years of litigation, we are thankful that this jury recognized the injustice and disturbing misconduct that has plagued the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for years,” said the plaintiff’s attorney Linda Workman. “We hope this outcome will lead to meaningful change in how deputies treat members of our community,” she added.