Coronado woman starts card and letter campaign for Ukrainian refugees

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A local woman is delivering messages of hope with a card and letter-writing campaign for Ukrainian refugees.

When ABC 10News reported on a South Bay church becoming a welcoming center for Ukrainian refugees two weeks ago, Sindy Schiller was watching.

“I felt for them. I can’t even imagine losing everything,” said Schiller.

Schiller recorded the story and brought it to her boss, the founder of Live Love Foundation of Salvation, a Christian nonprofit focused on charitable causes, including orphanages in Tijuana. Schiller had an idea.

“Wouldn't it be a good idea to do something to help them emotionally?” wondered Schiller.

Schiller immigrated to the US from Guatemala as a child three decades ago.

“I felt lonely, alone as an immigrant,” said Schiller.

She decided, with her boss' support, to start a card and letter-writing campaign. They got the word out on social media. Their first event was this past Sunday, where kids spent the day creating the cards.

“It was an honor to see the kids with their little hearts, knowing there are other kids their age, going through something they don't understand,” said Schiller.

So far, they've collected a few dozen cards and letters. Schiller says the letter campaign is expanding to adults writing adults.

Another event will be held at the gazebo at Spreckels Park in Coronado on Easter Sunday, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Supplies will be provided, but extra supplies would be welcome.

“We wan to give them hope that they’re not alone. They’re not walking this walk alone. The greatest part of that is to know they're loved,” said Schiller.

Schiller hopes to deliver the first batch of cards and letters to the border and churches helping refugees, sometime next week. Some of the cards will also be headed to refugees in Poland.

“Another person from another country who doesn't even know me, yet you’re writing me a note. That’s powerful,” said Schiller.

If you'd like to drop of your own card or letter, you can drop it off at Live Love Foundation of Salvation in National City during business hours or First Baptist Church in Coronado between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The nonprofit is also collecting donations for the refugees at the same locations. Items requested include travel size toiletries, body wipes, water, small packaged eats, sleeping bags and mats.

