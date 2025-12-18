Coronado Ferry moves closer to California's first fully electric vessels with $21 million investment

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A big step forward for a greener commute across San Diego Bay, as the iconic Coronado Ferry is moving closer to replacing its diesel boats with quieter, all-electric vessels.

Once it's all said and done, these would be the first fully electric ferries in California. And despite them costing some $21 million, operators say passenger fares will stay at just $9 each way.

The electric ferry features a clean and modern design, but it's not cheap. Flagship Cruises and Events plans to shore up the money with a little more than $15 million coming from state grants, and Flagship is putting up $5 million to cover the rest.

They are now entering a critical phase — selecting who will build them.

"They're going to be submitting their bids, and it's going to be a really competitive process, and we're really excited about that. And we'll be announcing the shipyard winners spring of 2026," said Corchelle Wersham, PR manager for Flagship Cruises.

This is a big win for passengers and the communities along the bay. Officials say there will be significantly less noise. And the boats will be more spacious, carrying 275 passengers at a time. And of course it would improve the air quality for waterfront communities and those who take the ferry on a daily basis.

"It's pretty, chaotic, it's fun, I like the whole adventure of being out in the bay with it," said Hilda Gearhart, a ferry passenger.

If everything stays on schedule, construction will begin after a shipyard is selected, with the first all-electric ferries expected to hit the water as early as fall next year.