Coronado family files lawsuit claiming school failed to protect son from bullying before suicide

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 13-year-old Coronado Middle School student's family has filed a lawsuit against the Coronado Unified School District, alleging the school failed to protect their son from bullying that they say ultimately led to his suicide in April.

Gabriel Palacios was a seventh-grader diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, ADHD, and OCD. His parents, Orsolya and Felipe Palacios, claim school officials didn't do enough to address the ongoing bullying and harassment their son faced both on campus and on social media.

"His motto was if you're not having fun, you're not doing it right," Orsolya Palacios said of her son, words the family now lives by in his honor.

"He was incredibly clever and intelligent," his mother said.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney John Gomez of Gomez Trial Attorneys, alleges a pattern of hostility and unjust discipline toward Gabriel because of his disabilities. The family says bullying escalated significantly after Gabriel accidentally uploaded and quickly deleted a video containing a nude image of himself, which then circulated around campus.

Palacios says her son's mental health deteriorated rapidly following the social media incident. The family also claims Gabriel was unfairly disciplined over an incident at a school dance where he was accused of bringing a knife to school. According to the lawsuit, the item was actually a bottle opener he used for sodas.

"Here's a situation where people really, really needed to have listened, and the people that had the power to do something didn't do anything," Palacios said.

The family believes Gabriel's suicide was a direct result of unaddressed bullying and the school's indifference to his suffering.

"We strongly believe this should have never happened. Had the school done their job, had the leadership done their job, my son would be here. We wouldn't be here. There's no doubt in my mind about that," Palacios said.

In response, the Coronado Unified School District issued a statement:

"Coronado Unified School District officials are deeply saddened by the death of seventh-grade student Gabriel Palacios in April of 2025 and have extended deepest condolences and support to his family. At a special Board meeting held on September 25, 2025, the Board took action to reject the government tort claim that was filed against the Coronado Unified School District by Gomez Trial Attorneys on behalf of the Palacios family. Based upon the investigation and information the District has obtained to date, the facts do not support the claims made against the District. There are statements in the claim based on misinformation. While the District cannot comment on details of the misinformation outside of the legal process, the District will fully defend itself and its staff against the claims made."

The family hopes their legal action will prevent similar tragedies.

"No other child is ever silenced again. They don't ever feel like they have no other option but to take their own life," Palacios said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, you can call or text 988. Help is available 24/7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

