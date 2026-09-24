Controversial Carlsbad Village housing project still moving forward, despite pushback

A proposed mixed-use housing development on Carlsbad Village Drive is moving forward, despite strong opposition from residents worried about the character of one of the area's most beloved neighborhoods.

The Carlsbad Village Square project would bring a more than 19,000-square-foot building to the site, replacing two restaurants currently operating there. The 4-story structure would include 7 condos and 9 parking spots.

The City of Carlsbad's Planning Commission recommended the project for approval in a reluctant 6-1 vote.

"I'm a little bit disappointed that our hands are tied so much because I do think that we lose our ability as a city to, you know, have our heritage prevail and to make the city the way we want to, but this is something we have to live with with the State of California," said David Hubinger, a planning commissioner for Carlsbad.

Larry Horat, a 14-year Carlsbad resident, said he was immediately upset when he saw the yellow notice sign posted at the site.

"The emotion was PO'd," Horat said.

He said the project threatens what makes the village special.

"It's just gonna change the feeling, the vibe, and people are really, really upset about it," Horat said.

Horat said new businesses are a welcome addition to the area, but large-scale construction is another matter.

"You know, there's new shops and new restaurants coming in all the time, but the new construction that they're proposing is out of control," Horat said.

The Carlsbad Village Square project is not the only new housing development reshaping the area. Near Jefferson Street, the city approved a 5-story building. The city told ABC 10News that, thanks to California housing laws like the Density Bonus law, that project grew from 26 to 50 homes.

Horat said residents who love the village feel the changes are already taking a toll.

"Yeah, well, we call ourselves the village people. And we are, and we're not happy. So, oh, it's sad," Kara Horat said.

The Carlsbad Village Square project is tentatively scheduled for Carlsbad City Council consideration in November.

