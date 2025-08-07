Construction workers not slowing down as days heat up

SAN DIEGO - Here at the apprenticeship hall of Local 229 Union, construction workers keep their skills up in-between projects.

Ben Luke is doing some practice runs and is getting some reps in with typing wires, working out in the heat.

"I learned it's best to just stay hydrated and take care of yourself at home, you know," said Luke. "So don't go home and just eat a bunch of junk food and just completely slack off. You've got to go home, stay hydrated as well, eat your fruits. That way the next day, if it happens, it's not going to hit you right away."

Other workers, like Spencer Wituschek, are out in the hot weather too, climbing tall poles and practicing for future construction projects.

"I don't think anybody really likes being in the heat, but it's something we have to take care of," said Wituschek. "As long as you're well hydrated and you're looking out for everybody, it's not a big deal."

In 2020, construction workers made up 7% of the U.S. workforce but experienced 38% of all heat-related deaths, according to the Center for Construction Research and Training.

That's why leaders with the Ironworkers Local 229 Union said it's important for their apprentices to stay hydrated and cool.

"Our main thing as iron workers is to make sure that the way you came in, you come back home safe," said David Johnson, the president of the union. "That's the main thing. And it is real dangerous. We have a lot of work in the desert in the heat."

As for Luke, he said it's about understanding your own rhythm when it comes to working outside.

"You find ways to work smarter, not necessarily harder," said Luke. "And once you find that, you find your pace. As long as you show the heart, you're fine."