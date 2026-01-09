Construction fatigue sets in for Hillcrest residents

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Construction fatigue is setting in for Hillcrest residents as the neighborhood experiences a building boom, but community leaders say relief is in sight with the Pride Promenade nearing completion.

The $30 million Pride Promenade project, which broke ground nearly a year ago, is expected to open this spring. The revitalization effort is being funded through SANDAG bike lane money and city parking meter funds.

However, the extensive construction throughout Hillcrest has created significant challenges for residents and businesses. Streets are blocked off on nearly every corner, with orange cones redirecting traffic and creating navigation difficulties.

"Cut off my access to where I normally go, which was only 2 blocks away from where I live, and now I have to walk around 5 extra blocks, which is probably good for exercise, but it is kind of annoying," Lee Ashmore, a resident, said.

The construction extends beyond just the Pride Promenade, as Hillcrest is experiencing what leaders describe as a building boom with multiple infrastructure projects happening simultaneously.

"There is so much construction going on, buildings and then this cutting off access. And it's just been hard," Ashmore said.

Despite the current inconveniences, the Hillcrest Business Association remains optimistic about the transformation taking place.

"We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the creation of our new public space. There's a lot of construction going on throughout Hillcrest, but a lot of people are excited to see the progress being made here," Benjamin Nicholls said.

Local leaders believe the temporary disruption will ultimately benefit the community through improved infrastructure and new development opportunities.

"A lot of construction going on right now because we're getting that infrastructure upgrade that comes with new development," Nicholls said.

The Pride Promenade represents a significant investment in creating new public space for the Hillcrest community, with completion expected in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

