Congressman Darrell Issa announces retirement; Supevisor Jim Desmond launches campaign

(KGTV) — Congressman Darrell Issa, who reprepresent's California's 48th Congressional District, has announced his retirement.

In a statement, Issa said he is endorsing Supervisor Jim Desmond to represent the district.



Issa has been in the House for more than two decades, currently representing East County.

Read Issa's full statement below:

Today I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress - to represent California’s new 48th district.



Jim is not only a personal friend, he’s a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service. He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific Congressman.



This decision has been on my mind for a while and I didn’t make it lightly.



First, we built the right campaign infrastructure, support has been overwhelming — including from President Trump — and our polling was unmistakable: We would win this race.



But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.



Serving in Congress has been the honor of my life, and every day my teams in Washington and California have worked to deliver for our constituents — like most recently gaining the Congressional Medal of Honor for the Secret Soldier of the Korean War, the great Royce Williams.



A point about our campaign on behalf of Captain Williams: For a decade, my team and I waged a nonstop fight for Royce, and we were turned down on his behalf more times than I can remember.



But that all changed this year. President Trump made Royce’s award possible, and when I witnessed the First Lady place the Medal of Honor on my hero, it was more than just a job done. It felt like a career accomplishment.



There is still work to be done throughout 2026 both in Washington and my beloved current 48th District - and as many days that remain, I’ll dedicate each one of them to the people I serve and the indispensable nation I have sworn to protect as a soldier in the Army and as a proud and grateful Member of the People’s House of Representatives.



Shortly after the announcement, Desmond announces that he is running for the seat.

"San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, a U.S. Navy veteran and Republican, today announced his campaign for Congress in California's 48th Congressional District following the retirement of Congressman Darrell Issa," the campaign said.

According to the campaign, Desmond has so far raised over $1.5 million.