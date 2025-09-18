Concerns raised over new Tijuana River cleaning project using ozone nanobubbles

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — A new pilot project to clean the Tijuana River using ozone nanobubbles has sparked concerns from a UC San Diego researcher who believes the experimental technology could pose health risks to South Bay residents.

The International Boundary and Water Commission launched the 60-day project on Monday, testing whether tiny ozone bubbles can help clean the polluted waterway. However, Dr. Kimberly Prather from UC San Diego is raising red flags about the untested approach.

"Doing it for the first time where people are living and breathing the air is, in my view, it's reckless," Prather said.

Prather explained the technology uses ozone, a highly reactive gas contained within nanobubbles. While the bubbles could potentially help clean the river, she warns that when they pop, the ozone gas gets released into the air, potentially putting more South Bay residents at risk.

The concerns have caught the attention of San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who has been vocal about Tijuana River pollution issues for years. Aguirre said she only recently learned about the project and has sent a letter to the IBWC asking them to pause the experiment until more is known about its potential impacts.

"Any efforts to clean the water are good, it's positive, but we shouldn't be doing experiments with the potential of impacting the working families of District 1," Aguirre said.

The IBWC defended the project in a statement, saying the technology "has the potential to reduce the exposure of Americans to Mexican sewage by killing bacteria and reducing hydrogen sulfide levels." The commission added they are evaluating new technologies to help protect public health.

The pilot project is scheduled to run for 60 days as officials monitor its effectiveness and any potential side effects.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.